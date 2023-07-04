People are being invited to view potential plans designed to prevent overtopping in Laxey.
The Department of Infrastructure has organised the drop-in session for residents to discuss the projects with officers and ask any questions they may have.
Chair of Garff Commissioners Stan Ryzak said the village had seen an increase in floods.
He said: 'Over the last probably 30 years we’ve had a lot more flooding events with the high tides.
'We’ve had a massive number of flood defences done on the Glen Road and this is part of those flood defences for Laxey.
'It’s the lower Laxey area which, on the promenade needs to have some flood defences.
'The Department of Infrastructure has come to us and said that it needs to put these in for 100-year event, so that’s why they are necessary. It’s basically for the residents' homes.
'Obviously, if they get flooded, like they did up the Glen Road they will lose their ability to get insurance for their homes and obviously the disruption for people down there.'
The drop-in session will take place on Thursday, July 13, from 3pm to 8pm at the Laxey Sailing Club on Tent Road.