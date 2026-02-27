Steam Packet sailings to Heysham and Liverpool are set to be disrupted this weekend due to incoming strong to gale force winds.
All sailings on Saturday (February 28) are set to go ahead as planned, as well as the 8am sailing from Douglas to Liverpool on Sunday morning (March 1).
However, Isle of Man Today understands that the return journey from Liverpool to the Isle of Man will now depart at 11.59pm, nearly ten hours later than the previously scheduled time of 2pm.
This means that the 7.30pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham and the return 1.45am sailing in the early hours of Monday morning have now been cancelled.
The 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham on Monday (March 2) is then expected to depart as usual.
Strong to gale force winds on Sunday could reach speeds of 50mph in exposed places, before calming down overnight.