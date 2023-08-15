The public will be able to find out more about plans for a sewage site in Peel this week.
Manx Utilities is hosting a public exhibition of plans to explain the proposals to bring an end to raw unscreened sewage discharges to sea and install first-time sewage treatment for Peel.
It has carried out additional site investigations at the proposed site to allow it to come up with foundation and drainage solutions.
The exhibitions, which are being staged at the Centenary Centre, are tomorrow (Wednesday) from 10am to 7pm for the public and from 7pm till 10pm for invited businesses.
On Thursday, the exhibition will be open again to the public from 10am to 3pm.
The proposed site is on Glenfaba Road, next to the heritage trail Manx Utilities says that designs of the works are continuing and will incorporate feedback from the event before a planning application is taken forward.
Exhibition details will be uploaded to the Manx Utilities website following the event, to allow members of the community who were unable to attend to view and comment via [email protected]