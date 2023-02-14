The 2023 Zurich Lighthouses Challenge will take place on Sunday, July 2, and, is expected to attract riders from on- and off-island, ranging from leisure cyclists and eBikers to professional racers.
But there are some changes for the 2023 event with three new courses (covering 17, 51 and 100 miles) to suit all abilities.
For the first time in its history the start and finish area will be in Castletown Square, and there will be a Pedal Party on Saturday, July 1, to allow families to ride together on closed roads around the island’s ancient capital, and learn new skills from expert cycling and road safety instructors.
Bruce Pearson, chief executive officer of Zurich International Life Ltd, said: ‘Both locally and globally Zurich is committed to sustainability, active travel, promoting physical and mental wellbeing, and to supporting events which allow us to engage with the communities in which our people live and work.
‘Because it is a great event that encourages people to cycle and experience all the benefits that can bring, the Zurich Lighthouses Challenge is an ideal event for us and one that we were proud to support for the first time in 2022.
‘This year the connection with our values and objectives has been strengthened further because the sportive is raising funds for Isle Listen, which is a charitable initiative we have a long association with via a three year collaboration – in partnership with the Z Zurich Foundation – which began in the autumn of 2020.’
Zurich Lighthouses Challenge organiser Ollie Last said: ‘With Zurich’s backing we aim to grow the event’s reputation across the British Isles and internationally as one of the most family friendly and inclusive cycling sportives.
‘It’s great to have a sponsor that understands the multiple benefits that the whole community can gain by encouraging more people to cycle for fun, fitness and travel.’
You can enter now at https://www.lighthouseschallenge.im/
The number of entries so far is already significantly up on this time last year, and places are limited.
Entry for all riders includes a fully signposted route, feed stations, T-shirt, medal, post ride massage and electronic timing.
Riders will also be supported by a motorcycle ‘service course’ team who provide help with mechanical problems, plus there’s a ‘broom wagon’ to sweep up anyone who can’t complete the ride. All entrants also get access to the pre-event Pedal Party on July 1.
All funds raised from this year’s Zurich Lighthouses Challenge (up to a maximum of £50,000) will be match-funded by the Z Zurich Foundation which is a charitable foundation funded by various members of the Zurich Insurance Group.
Following the 2022 event a donation of £16,516 was made to Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man.
The Zurich Lighthouses Challenge organising team says it is grateful for support from Castletown Commissioners, Cycle 360 which is the event’s cycle partner, Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, and Quarter Circle sponsor DotPerformance.