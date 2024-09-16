The Steam Packet has announced that it has made changes to its booking system.
Starting from this week, and subject to availability, passengers will now be able to book ‘offer fares’ right up to the point of departure.
The Steam Packet offers two types of prices - standard fares and offer fares.
Standard fare fees offer full flexibility to customers, with no amendment fees and the ability to amend travel dates, while offer fares are always subject to availability, incur amendment fees and may have additional restrictions such as only being applicable to certain sailings.
These changes mean passengers can now secure discounted offer fares even at the last minute, providing ‘greater flexibility and convenience’ when planning their travel.
A spokesperson from the Steam Packet commented: ‘This change comes as part of our ongoing commitment to improving customer service and responding to passenger feedback.
‘Following input from our recent island-wide survey, the results of which are still being thoroughly analysed, we have decided to remove the 24-hour booking restriction for foot passengers and the 48-hour restriction for vehicles.
‘While this update was something the Steam Packet could implement swiftly, we are continuing to analyse the survey results and assess further opportunities to enhance the passenger experience.
‘We remain committed to acting on your feedback, and further updates and improvements will be announced in due course.’
The decision by the island’s ferry operator has also been welcomed by the Isle of Man Government.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson commented: ‘Extending special offers to last minute bookings is fairer and more transparent, providing island residents greater value, flexibility and convenience.’