A series of temporary measures come into effect on roads around the Isle of Man from tomorrow to accommodate the Manx Grand Prix.
But,. unlike during the TT, the Mountain Road will remain two-way.
Cycling will be prohibited on the Mountain Road from tomorrow until the evening of Wednesday, August 30.
Temporary speed limits will be in place around the Mountain Course for the duration of the event, as well as on the Ramsey to Laxey coast Road and the A36 Sloc and Shoulder Road in the south of the Island.
Full information can be viewed and downloaded from the ‘Upcoming roadworks and events on roads’ page of the Isle of Man Government website or at the following link: https://www.gov.im/media/1380273/public-notice-of-mgp-racing-authorisation-2023.pdf
Also note that race organisers will be carrying out an on-course test of all electronic flags around the TT Mountain Course at 7am tomorrow.