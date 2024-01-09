The Isle of Constabulary say that a police dog sniffed out the drugs which had been stashed inside a bag at Ronaldsway Airport on Monday.
In a statement posted online yesterday, the force said: '(police dog) PD Harley has had a busy morning welcoming visitors to our island.
'Unfortunately at the airport somebody decided to bring more than holiday clothes with them and Harley didn’t approve so they are now guests of ours at police headquarters.
'Our police dogs are all over the island and love to say hello but if you’ve got something you shouldn’t have they will find it.
'Harley is having a nice relax now.'
Today. the force confirmed a man has been charged following the discovery.
A fresh statement published said: ‘His luggage was identified on the carousel by PD Harley and following further examination 5 kilos of cannabis was located in his hold luggage. This has a current street value of £100,000.00.
‘This was a joint operation by The Isle of Man Constabulary and Customs and work is ongoing at both the airport and sea ports.
'PD HARLEY would like to thank his handler and his other two legged colleagues for all their support.’