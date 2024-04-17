An animal cruelty charge against a 72-year-old Douglas woman has been dismissed.
Jennifer Ann Corran had denied causing unnecessary suffering to her dog and a trial was due to be held in summary court.
However, the court heard that the crown was offering no evidence after a medical report was received.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that Ms Corran had been suffering from ill health at the time, and had an inability to care for herself, which had then resulted in an inability to care for her dog Sophie.
Mr Taylor said that the defendant had incurred costs of £3,096, plus VAT of £619, for legal fees, then £1,920 for an expert report, and asked the court to reimburse her.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick said that Ms Corran’s medical condition had not been clear from the outset and had only been confirmed when the expert report was received on January 30, so costs up until that point should not be reimbursed.
Magistrates agreed to award Ms Corran, who lives at Ballaughton Close, the £1,920 cost of the medical report, plus legal costs from January 30 onwards, which will be calculated and submitted.