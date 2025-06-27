This morning marks the official opening of the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway in Douglas, with the Manx Missile himself on hand to celebrate the occasion.
Children from several of the island’s primary schools are here, waiting in the wings to joins in the fun.
They will be taking part in a few laps alongside Sir Mark, who told us earlier he’s ‘extremely excited and proud’ to see them all enjoying the new facility.
Fresh artwork, posters, and signage have been unveiled around the track to mark the opening and encourage the next generation of cyclists.
Rain is still falling here in Douglas, which could make things a little trickier for Sir Mark’s upcoming official timed lap – though it promises to be an impressive sight regardless.
We’ll be keeping you updated throughout the day in our live blog below.