The Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce held its gala dinner last week, as one of the island’s leading business network celebrated entering its 70th year.
The event, held at Woodbourne House in Douglas and sponsored by London Institute of Business & Technology and Simcocks, was attended by 140 guests from across the island’s business community.
Former Iron Maiden roadie turned entrepreneur and corporate presentation coach, Rich Mulholland, was the guest speaker providing a rousing talk on disruption, innovation and challenging to think differently.
Chamber of Commerce president Claire Watterson thanked members for their continued support during the past year which, she said, had been a busy but turbulent time for many businesses in the island.
Looking ahead to 2026 and the House of Keys General Election in September, she said Chamber would continue to lobby government about the issues of greatest importance to the business community, and those necessary to ensure future economic growth.
Chamber’s focus in the countdown to polling day on September 24, 2026, will include …
- Calling on government to collaborate with business to create a bold, long-term economic growth strategy and a fairer tax system
- Continuing to press for public sector reform
- A ‘skills first’ approach to address the talent shortages facing many businesses by attract and retain young talent on the island
- Consideration of whether the current Manx education system is providing children with the skills required to thrive in an AI enabled workplace
- Highlighting the impact of the housing crisis, especially in the context of how it creates a barrier to addressing skills and labour shortages
- Addressing digital connectivity issues and long-running problems with off-Island transport links
- Accelerating the adoption of digital technology, including AI and the growing need to remain relevant in a swiftly evolving world
Commenting in Isle of Man Chamber’s platinum anniversary year, the president said: ‘2025 is an especially meaningful one for us at chamber as we enter our 70th year.
‘It is a remarkable milestone for any organisation and one that speaks to the enduring value of what we do, and the strength of our members and supporters over the decades.’
A silent auction was held to win a luxury jet trip donated by MOP Holdings Ltd.
Raffle prizes were donated by Appleby, Boal & Co, Bridge the Gap Isle of Man, Cherry Godfrey, Eastham Executive, Happy Explorer Nature Adventures, Loganair, Rock Consulting and St John Ambulance.
These events raised a total of £2,750 for Bridge the Gap Isle of Man, an island charity which supports teenagers and young people aged 14 to 24 who live with ongoing health conditions.
