The Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust has funded a new piece of equipment for the Isle of Man Air Ambulance Service.
The Schiller automated compression device is used to provide chest compressions during a cardiac arrest.
It frees up staff to concentrate on the important task of defibrillating (shocking) the patient back to a pumping heart rhythm.
It replaces a previous, bulkier device that was harder for a lone member of staff to fit to an unconscious patient and is compact enough to be kept in the aeroplane at all times.
Kate Teare, medical lead for the IoM Air Ambulance Service, said: ‘We are really grateful to the Trust for funding this fantastic device.
‘This is an exciting development that will enhance the care we are able to provide whilst transporting our patients.’