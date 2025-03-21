Manx BirdLife is appealing to the Manx public to help survey the population of the common buzzard (Buteo buteo) in the Isle of Man.
The charity is asking residents across the island to assist in gathering crucial data on the breeding population of common buzzards, a bird species that has been steadily increasing its presence in the island.
Since first breeding on the Northern Plain in 2010, the buzzard population has expanded. However, despite this increase, knowledge regarding the species' current distribution and numbers is limited.
Volunteers will be invited to submit sightings, particularly noting behaviours such as circling, calling, carrying nesting materials, and using nests (specific behaviours that could indicate breeding activity).
Additionally, sightings of recently fledged buzzards taking flight are also important.
Data will be collected via email, the Manx BirdLife sightings system, or a dedicated recording sheet which can be sent out to participants.
Manx BirdLife managing director Alison Leonard said: ‘Understanding the population of any species is an important part of conserving the wild birds and their habitats in the Isle of Man.
‘Not only will volunteers help gather critical data, but they will also play an integral role in helping us gather vital information about buzzards across the island.’
At the end of the summer, experienced surveyors will analyse the data, identifying different buzzard territories where possible.
The findings will contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the buzzard population in the island.
Alison added: ‘This project presents a unique opportunity for the island’s residents to actively engage in wildlife conservation. By participating, individuals can contribute valuable data and gain a deeper appreciation for the island’s avian species.’
For more information or to request a recording sheet, visit the Manx BirdLife website or email [email protected]