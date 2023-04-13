Eye screening is a specific test carried out to check for any eye problems or complications caused by diabetes.
This type of screening is different to a regular eye check at the opticians, and involves pictures being taken of your retina.
This survey is aimed at people living with all types of diabetes.
If you are the parent or carer of a child over 12 years old living with diabetes, you can fill this survey in on their behalf.
If your child is under 12 years old, you will not yet have been invited to the eye screening service and you the charity asks that you do not fill in the survey.
All responses are anonymous.
l The link to the survey is: https://mdg.im/eyescreening