Plans to transform a 19th century chapel thought to be haunted by a mythical creature into a new home have been given the go ahead.
Ballagorey Methodist Chapel was built in 1832 and rebuilt in 1866, but has been derelict for some time.
Owner Linda Sanderson applied for planning permission to transform the building into a two-bedroom property.
But rather than level the building, the owner wants to convert it and try to maintain some of the original features while also including a small extension.
The applicant says the plans 'preserves the building’s historic character while sensitively adapting it for modern residential use'. Surveys suggest the building is still structurally sound.
The planning statement says: ‘The existing structure has been professionally surveyed by a structural engineer and has confirmed that the existing structure can be comfortably retained and converted to a residential dwelling without significant alterations.
‘The building in question exists and is proposed to be refurbished which will lead to being aesthetically pleasing in comparison to the current state. This will not adversely affect the character of the surrounding landscape.’
If approved the building would have a new main entrance, rear patio doors, and secondary glazing, alongside upgraded access and parking for two vehicles. It's hoped the existing windows can be retained and repaired.
There are plans to insert conservation-style rooflights, install a sustainable drainage and sewage treatment system, and plant native hedgerows and wildflower zones 'for biodiversity'.
The planning statement says: ‘The proposal does not negatively impact the site in question. Part of the proposal is to improve the natural habitat and biodiversity via native hedging, wildflower areas and retaining of the existing trees.
‘This application represents a thoughtful, policy-compliant conversion of a historic building that brings it back into sustainable use while respecting its character, surroundings, and biodiversity.’
Now, planners have granted permission for the conversion saying the proposals comply with various planning regulations.
Principal planner Chris Balmer said: ‘Overall, it is considered the proposed works would not adversely affect the countryside or harm the character and quality of the landscape, have no adverse impact upon any protected species/trees; and have no significant impacts upon private or public amenities.’
Conditions are attached to the permission granted which includes starting the work within four years, addressing issues of surface water runoff and those of parking and vehicular access.
According to Culture Vannin, Glen Mona is a hive of supernatural activity with a buggane, moddey doo, tarroo ushtey and witches.
The area around the chapel is also not immune with reports of a glashtyn frequenting the field behind the building. A glashtyn is a horse-like figure who tries to drag people into the river.
That said it is not clear what form the glashtyn at Ballagorey. According to Culture Vannin, it was never seen but it was being heard around the chapel at night through into around the 1850s.