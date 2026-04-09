Residents are being invited to share their views on how voluntary land registration on the Isle of Man can be encouraged and made more accessible.
The Land Registry, within the Central Registry, has launched a consultation looking at ways to incentivise residents and property owners to register land and increase the overall uptake of registration.
The review follows a recommendation approved by Tynwald from the Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee’s First Report on Adverse Possession and Land Registration.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston MHK said a complete and accurate Land Register is an important asset for the Island, helping improve transparency, simplify property transactions and support long-term planning.
He encouraged residents and landowners to take part in the consultation at consult.gov.im.
The consultation closes on May 4.