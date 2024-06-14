A charity which aims to improve the quality of life of the residents at a Port St Mary care home has been given £5,000 by an island retailer.
Southlands Resident Comfort Fund (Registered Charity 475) received the funding from the Co-op’s 'Winners Share It All’ competition.
This is a national initiative that sees Co-op members entered into a prize draw after they spend £5 in store. From this 10 winners per month are selected.
It was launched in April and runs until December and there is no limit to the number of times they can enter (each £5 shop qualifies). The successful Co-op member, in this case Clara Baker, personally wins £500 worth of shopping and their nominated community cause wins £5,000.
The money will be used to transform the Southlands garden into a community space for all of the residents and visitors to enjoy.
The garden currently has its own supply of fruits and vegetables, a wildflower strip and a range of beautiful flowers and offers a peaceful area to enjoy tranquillity.
There are also plans to develop the community space to have basic cognitive and co-ordination play equipment which will bridge the gap between early learners and the residents.
Southlands was opened by HRH Queen Elizabeth II on Tynwald Day in 2003 and plays a key role in provision of care to vulnerable older individuals and their families across the south of the island.
The Resident Comfort Fund is used to provide residents with additional treats such as days out, parties, Christmas presents and fun entertainment.
Rebecca Dooley, manager of Southlands, said: ‘The garden is a wonderful space and supports our mental health and wellbeing.
‘The Comfort Fund’s aim is to improve the quality of life of the people who live here.
‘Developing the garden will allow us to put more smiles on faces and keep a sense of normality for the residents here. I cannot thank the customer enough for nominating our fund and enabling us to facilitate a larger project that will benefit everyone.’
Maddie Porter, Co-op member pioneer, added: ‘I am delighted that Southlands has been successful in winning this money through the current “Winners Share it All” competition.
‘This is our first island winner and we hope there will be many more.
‘This is fantastic as the residential home is close to our winner’s heart, as she remembers her grandmother being really well cared for during the time she had some respite there.
‘We encourage all of our shoppers to sign up and nominate a charity, as not only a cause close to their heart could benefit from this, but they can also win £500 store credit to use on their own purchases.’