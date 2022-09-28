Charity Isle of Pride wound up by its directors
Isle of Pride is to be wound up, the charity’s directors have revealed.
The group, which has organised the island’s first two pride festivals, said in a statement: ‘We, the directors of Isle of Pride, have unanimously resolved to wind up Isle of Pride, after considering that the time is right for new ideas to be explored and steered by the LGBTQIA+ community.
‘Our decision comes after having delivered two successful Pride festivals and supported Youth Pride, along with diversity and inclusion educational and training sessions in workplace, schools and healthcare settings.
‘We are also proud to have contributed to advancing acceptance, respect and inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community in the Isle of Man.
‘The Pride festivals have not only been causes for celebration but have also helped to open conversations and debate, and encourage free expression.
‘All of which is thanks to the vision and hard work of our volunteers, the generosity of our sponsors and overwhelming support from the people of the Isle of Man.
‘Isle of Pride will always hold a special place in our hearts and minds. Our experience of serving as directors of Isle of Pride has not only been rewarding but also, on occasions, truly humbling.
‘Although we are winding up Isle of Pride, the directors have expressed their desire, as individuals, to continue to support the campaigns for change, and we will always be willing to share our experiences and lessons learned with those who might choose to follow and work towards greater dignity, fairness and respect for the LGBTQIA+ community in our island.’