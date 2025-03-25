People on the Isle of Man suffering from autoimmune arthritis have been treated to a morning of yoga and sound therapy.
Held at the Rotunda Room at the Roundhouse leisure centre in Braddan, the event offered a gentle space to explore chair-based yoga, connect over a cup of tea, and finish with a deeply restorative sound therapy session.
The morning event was delivered by Wendy Ranft-Gerber from Health and Balance and Soundology’s Amy Howse.
The event was funded by Without Wings – a charity founded in 2016 to support people in the Isle of Man living with autoimmune joint-affecting conditions.
Without Wings founder and chair Jackie Morrey-Grace said: ‘Without Wings was born out of a real need for compassion and understanding.
‘I know first-hand how hard it is to live with complex and invisible illness – and how isolating it can feel.
‘These free sessions are about bringing people together and helping them feel just that little bit more in control, offering hope and a chance to explore simple, meaningful ways to reconnect with the body, the mind, and each other in a supported space.
They’re also part of our wider mission to raise awareness of what the charity offers, especially as we enter a period of expansion in response to growing demand and healthcare uncertainty.
‘While medical intervention is essential in helping people manage their symptoms, our aim is to complement that by supporting emotional wellbeing and practical needs too. The charity does this through fully funded counselling, compassionate grants, and by providing clear, empowering information to reduce feelings of isolation.”
The charity’s treasurer Sue Grace added: “Amy and Wendy always do a wonderful job and it’s so inspiring to see people leave smiling.
‘The charity receives lovely feedback from our grant-making scheme, but to meet people in person and witness the impact is very moving.’
One attendee believes the sessions are providing real support.
They said: ‘The two sessions that I have attended have helped me so much. I feel understood, supported and generally so much better in myself afterwards. So grateful for Without Wings.’
Without Wings next event – Expressive Movement for Mobility – will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 10am–12pm, at The Roundhouse which will be led by adapted dance and developmental movement specialist Olwen Maurer and dance expert Owen Atkinson.
The session will explore joyful, accessible ways to move, rest and express – whatever your body is capable of. Tickets will be free and available soon via @withoutwingsiom on Facebook.
Meanwhile, the charity is looking for two new voluntary trustees, particularly those with skills in law, accountancy, medicine, fundraising or politics.