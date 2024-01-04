A total of £5,400 has been raised for island charity ‘Isle Stand up to Suicide’ after a fundraising evening at Rowany Golf Club in Port Erin.
Organised by new Rowany women’s captain Diane Neale, the charity night saw MHK Tim Glover host three informative talks with motorcyclist Conor Cummins, golfer Tom Gandy and ex-professional rugby player Phil Cringle.
This was followed by an auction with donated gifts hosted by Phil and a talk from Ali Vondy, the co-founder of the charity, highlighting the ‘terrible’ suicide rates on the island.
Talking about the event, Ms Vondy said: ‘The laughter and the generosity ensured the evening was a success, enjoyed by all who attended.
‘Me and Paula (Dunlop, co-founder of the charity) are delighted with the amount raised, and we are very grateful to Diane for choosing us.
‘It will be used to market our suicide prevention line, which is open from 2pm until 10pm every day at 803040.’
Isle Stand up to Suicide will also be hosting QPR (question, prevent and refer) training sessions across the island in the coming weeks.