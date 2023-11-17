The initiative is supported by Love Manx a Department for Enterprise scheme to encourage the community to shop local.
,From November 23 to December 21, every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the newly opened flagship Hospice shop on Duke Street will be providing the service with support from their festive wrapping volunteers.
Callum Rowley, marketing executive for Business Isle of Man said: ‘This initiative is part of our 2023 shop local campaign which looks to encourage residents to shop in our city, towns and villages and highlight the value of keeping it local.’
Hospice shops manager Kath Foley said: ‘As a charity we rely on the amazing support of our community who visit our shops and donate so generously.
‘By giving back through this initiative we hope to support the local shopping experience and welcome customers old and new through our doors whilst raising valuable funds for our Hospice.’
With suggested donations of £2.50 per gift, the service supports the Hospice with much needed funds.