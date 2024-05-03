Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation has installed a new state-of-the-art defibrillator in Athol Street in Douglas.
The device has been placed on the front of the KPMG building after employees from the firm that offers audit, tax and advisory services took part in the Syd Quirk half marathon in November.
The running team raised enough funds for the Foundation, a charity dedicated to promoting heart health and preventing sudden cardiac death, to be able to purchase the defibrillator.
By providing access to this critical medical equipment, KPMG says it aims to enhance public safety and potentially save lives in emergency situations.
Nick Quayle, partner at KPMG in the Crown Dependencies, said: ‘We are honoured to partner with Craig's Heartstrong Foundation in this meaningful initiative.
‘The installation of the defibrillator aligns with our values of corporate social responsibility and underscores our commitment to the well-being of the Isle of Man community.
‘We recognise the importance of quick access to defibrillators in saving lives during cardiac emergencies, and we are proud to play our part in making this lifesaving technology more accessible.’
Craig's Heartstrong Foundation chairman Paul Healey BEM said: ‘A huge well done to all of the team who took part in the Syd Quirk half marathon, to raise the necessary funds to have this vital piece of life-saving equipment available to the public in such a busy part of the island’s capital.
‘I remember the weather on the day of the event were awful, so a huge effort was put in by everyone. KPMG have been a part of many charity schemes in the island over the years and we are very grateful for them teaming up with us for this one.’