Two university lecturers have put together a short video encouraging young people to vote in September’s General Election.
Dr Catriona Mackie, from University College Isle of Man, and Professor Peter Edge, from Oxford Brookes University, have produced the video in consultation with the government’s Crown and Elections Team and the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office.
The video is aimed primarily at first-time voters but may be of interest to anyone considering whether to vote in September’s election.
It explores what people are voting for, what politicians do, why young people should vote and why everyone’s vote matters.
The video also covers the practicalities of voting, such as how to register to vote and what happens when you go to the polling station.
The Isle of Man was the first country in Western Europe to allow young people to vote in national elections once they reached the age of 16, so 16 and 17-year-olds in the island have a say in national politics that many people their age don’t.
Although not all young people are interested in politics, Professor Edge explains that politics impacts every area of our life, including those things that matter to us: ‘You don’t have to become an expert in politics to vote.
‘Just pick one or two things that matter to you and find out what the candidates say about them.
‘Whether you’re interested in job opportunities, activities for young people, or the environment – politics impacts all of it.’
Dr Mackie agrees: ‘It’s rare that you’ll find a candidate that you agree with about everything.
‘Voting for a candidate isn’t saying they’re perfect, it’s saying that: “in the things that matter to me, this candidate reflects my views better than the other candidates”.’