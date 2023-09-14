Sight Matters will be hosting Bright 4 Sight day - an annual initiative that has run since 2014 - next Friday, September 22.
The funds raised are set to go towards the installation of solar panels on the charity’s site at Corrin Court.
For the initiative, the charity is encouraging schools and businesses to host a dress-down day and to wear their brightest clothes to raise awareness and funds for the island’s visually impaired community.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Due to its location, Corrin Court is perfectly placed to collect solar energy.
‘If a large solar panel array was installed, Sight Matters would be able to significantly lower operating costs, freeing up resources for its members, safeguard its energy supply, and further align itself with national and international net zero efforts.
‘The charity will be tracking its progress on our soon-to-be-unveiled Sun-o-Metre.’
Bright 4 Sight day is the culmination of Vision Awareness Week, which is designed to highlight issues related to sight loss and blindness.
For organisations that want to get involved in Bright 4 Sight day you can email photographs through to [email protected], and the charity will share them on its social media.