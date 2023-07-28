More than £900 has been raised for a patient residential house in the UK this year.
Manx charity ‘Friends of Robert Owen House’, support the funds for accommodation next to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital for relatives and carers of patients.
The house has proven valuable for those travelling from the Isle of Man, saving them finding a B&B or hotel nearby.
On Friday, July 21 the Friends of Robert Owen House held their annual coffee morning in Peel Centenary Centre, and it was announced that over the past seven years that a total of £6,248.78 had been raised.
The cheque was presented to patron June Young who set Friends of Robert Owen House up 25 years ago.
The charity is looking for volunteers to take over from their ageing members, and those interested can contact June on 460789.