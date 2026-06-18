The Home of Rest for Old Horses has announced the passing of two of its residents.
Earlier this week the charity posted to Facebook to alert its followers of the passing of Debbie and Dominic.
Debbie was a shire horse and ex-trammer, she was popular amongst many regular visitors to the site.
She had been close to reaching her 30th birthday but unfortunately didn’t quite get there.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘She and Andrew were inseparable, and Tony’s Dream was never far behind. Her big frame finally grew tired. Even with the vet and our team doing everything possible, her legs could no longer lift her.
‘She spent her last days in sunshine, grazing on soft green grass with her best friends by her side.’
Dominic the donkey passed away suddenly.
The cause is thought to be cardiovascular.
Announcing his passing, the post added: ‘His mum, Dilys, is missing him terribly, and so are we. Twelve is no age at all and losing him has left a real ache in our hearts. We’ll carry their memories with us always.’
The post’s comment section was flooded with visitors sharing their condolences of both the animals passings. People also recalled memories of time spent with Dominic and Debbie.
One wrote: ‘So sad, so sorry for all of you there. For Debbie to get to such an age is something to be proud of - so rare for a shire. Poor little man but life sometimes deals a hand like this.’
The Home of Rest for Old Horses, which is situated on Richmond Hill, is a Manx-registered charity that aims to provide a sanctuary for old, injured or retired horses.
It is open everyday from 10am to 3pm, except on Mondays when it is closed.