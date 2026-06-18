Artists, art enthusiasts and members of the public are being invited to take part in a large-scale art critique session led by internationally renowned Manx-born artist Kevin Atherton.
The event will take place at the House of Manannan in Peel on Sunday, June 21, from 2pm to 3.30pm, as part of the new ‘TRACES’ exhibition organised by Manx National Heritage and the Creative Network.
The session will offer attendees the opportunity to experience the kind of constructive critical discussion more commonly associated with art schools and professional creative practice.
TRACES, which opens on Saturday, brings together work by 31 Manx artists who have responded to the theme of ‘traces’ – exploring the marks, memories and impressions left behind in the Isle of Man, within the environment, across culture and throughout people's lives.
The exhibition features a wide range of interpretations of the theme, with works examining subjects including landscape, heritage, memory, identity and personal experience.
During the event, Kevin Atherton will lead a discussion of individual artworks and their contribution to the exhibition's wider themes. Many of the exhibiting artists are expected to attend, creating an opportunity for visitors to engage directly with the artists and their work.
Katie King, curator for art at Manx National Heritage, commented: ‘TRACES explores the many ways artists respond to the marks left by people, places and memories.
‘This crit session offers a fantastic opportunity for audiences to hear directly from artists, gain new perspectives on contemporary art, and take part in a conversation about creativity on the Isle of Man.’
The event is free to attend, although advance booking is required. Optional donations are welcome and will support Manx National Heritage's work caring for the Isle of Man's historic sites, landscapes and collections.