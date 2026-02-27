A Douglas man has admitted threatening behaviour and assault with intent to resist arrest at the hospital.
The 32-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on February 24, admitting both offences, as well as two counts of breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice.
England will be sentenced on April 7 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that England was at Noble’s Hospital on February 13.
He was in the Triage room when a female nurse entered.
England was said to have questioned where she was from and been swearing.
He was told he may need an X-ray, but continued to swear and act aggressively, swinging open the Triage room door and walking into the waiting area.
Police arrived and during his arrest he struck an officer on the shoulder and adopted a boxing stance.
England then struck an officer on the torso and was restrained.
During an interview at police headquarters, the defendant was said to have been apologetic, saying he wanted the names of the nurses and police officers, so he could apologise to them, but was adamant that he hadn’t assaulted anyone.
On February 19, England was issued with a Domestic Abuse Protection Order, prohibiting contact with a woman.
Despite that, the next day, police called at his address at 7.30pm and found him not there, putting him in breach of a curfew.
He was located at Looky’s Lounge Bar at the Palace Hotel, with the female also there.
England said she’d arrived and there hadn't been any prior arrangement to meet.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared.
No bail application was made.