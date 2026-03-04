A politician has called for a report into claims of unexplained deaths at Noble’s Hospital to be made public, insisting that patients and staff ‘deserve openness’ about pressures facing the island’s only hospital.
During a sitting of the House of Keys on Tuesday, Onchan MHK Julie Edge pressed Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian for further details about allegations which surfaced on social media last month.
It claimed the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital was ‘not fit for purpose’ and alleged that ‘two people have died in the waiting room recently, one hadn’t been triaged’.
The post also raised concerns about patients with ‘central crushing chest pain being left in waiting room to be triaged’, inexperienced staff covering senior roles, bullying of ward staff and pressure on intensive care and theatre cover.
It further criticised HR and management processes, claiming safety ‘does not seem to be in Manx Care’s new mandate’.
The allegations prompted widespread reaction online and led Manx Care to issue a statement confirming it was aware of the post and understood why the issues raised may be concerning and upsetting.
Ms Edge said: ‘Patients, families and frontline staff deserve openness.
‘The Minister confirmed anonymous online reporting had been set up. I enquired who are these reports going to – Minister will confirm?
‘I asked the Minister directly whether the current pressures are linked to a lack of beds. She confirmed that bed capacity is a concern and that she has requested a bed review now takes place.
‘If bed capacity is contributing to system pressure and backlogs, that must be addressed transparently and urgently.
‘A review is welcome but it must be independently reviewed, evidence based and published. This is about patient safety and the system resilience for patient flow.’
Responding in the House of Keys, Mrs Christian declined to comment on individual cases because of patient confidentiality but said an investigation into the alleged incidents is ongoing.
She said: ‘The department recognises that such reports can cause understandable concern.
‘I do want to offer reassurances and to be clear about the governance, accountability and assurance arrangements that are in place to safeguard patient safety.
‘The people of the Isle of Man deserve safe, high-quality emergency care, and that is precisely what our teams at Noble’s Hospital work tirelessly to provide every day.’
The Minister outlined Manx Care’s governance structure, including oversight through a formal board and committee system and a dedicated quality and safety committee. Executive accountability for clinical governance rests with the Chief Nurse and Medical Director.
‘Within the emergency department, every patient is assessed through a recognised triage system by trained staff and prioritised according to clinical need, with ongoing review while they wait,’ she said.
Mrs Christian added that emergency medicine is ‘complex and fast paced’ and that any concerns about patient safety are reviewed through established clinical governance processes.
Following the online allegations, the department met senior Manx Care leaders and requested a written report, which has been received and is under review.