Charity to help older people to pay their bills

A charity is giving extra help to the older-50s who are struggling to pay their utility bills.

Age Concern Isle of Man this week announced it was ‘enhancing’ its hardship fund.

A spokesman said: ‘Utility bills have risen dramatically recently and will no doubt become a financial burden to many people on the island who will struggle to pay these costs and in some cases may force them to cut down on the amount of fuel they use to cook food or heat their homes.’

Any island resident over the age of 50 who is struggling with these extra costs should contact Age Concern Isle of Man.

They might receive a one-off payment to assist in part payment of a utility bill.

Age Concern Isle of Man has written to local companies and organisations to see if they would donate to supplement its hard fundship fund either by holding charity events of through direct donations.