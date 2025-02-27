The initiative has been put together by Love Tech, an organisation dedicated to encouraging young people - especially girls - to explore opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
The sessions are hosted at Games Global’s headquarters on 62 Circular Road in Douglas from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
They are already underway and will run until Monday, March 31.
A spokesperson at Love Tech said: ‘The Mum Tech initiative aims to help mums navigate the digital world confidently, both at home and in the workplace.
‘Topics covered include online safety, social media, IT basics for returning to work, banking apps, online account management, and fun, introductory sessions on gaming, basic coding, and web design.’
Love Tech committee member and UCM IT and computing lecturer, Clare Pettit, commented: ‘We’re thrilled to have Games Global as the sponsor of this year’s Mum Tech programme.
‘Their support enables us to continue providing free, accessible IT training for mothers on the Isle of Man, equipping them with the skills they need to thrive in today’s digital world.
Ty Smith, group head at Games Global, added: ‘At Games Global, we believe in supporting initiatives that promote lifelong learning, inclusivity, and personal development.
‘Partnering with Love Tech on the Mum Tech programme aligns perfectly with our values.’
Further details about the free-of-charge sessions and booking information can be found at www.lovetech.im.