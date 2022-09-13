Charity walk beats fundraising record
Conister Bank, who sponsored the event, sent a team to join in the walk
Subscribe newsletter
The Coast to Coast charity walk has surpassed the total raised for Sight Matters at last year’s event, with sponsorship still to come in.
Organisers were hoping to beat the £8,000 record set last year, with almost 500 participants getting involved this year, and have announced they are already past £9,000 and awaiting more money from sponsorships.
Debbie Thompson, volunteer coordinator and events organiser at Sight Matters, said: ‘We’re thrilled the event was such a success.
‘Everyone had a fantastic time enjoying our beautiful island in the sunshine, and we are overwhelmed by the support which will help us continue our vital services.
‘Thank you to all those who took part, everyone who sponsored a participant, and of course to our volunteers.’
The money raised will go towards the Manx Blind Welfare Society, which provides services under the name of Sight Matters, to provide support, equipment, and facilities required by those with sight issues to ‘live as independently as they choose’.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |