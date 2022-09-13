Charity walk beats fundraising record

By Noah Bovenizer  
Sunday 18th September 2022 7:00 pm
Share

Conister Bank, who sponsored the event, sent a team to join in the walk

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The Coast to Coast charity walk has surpassed the total raised for Sight Matters at last year’s event, with sponsorship still to come in.

Organisers were hoping to beat the £8,000 record set last year, with almost 500 participants getting involved this year, and have announced they are already past £9,000 and awaiting more money from sponsorships.

Debbie Thompson, volunteer coordinator and events organiser at Sight Matters, said: ‘We’re thrilled the event was such a success.

‘Everyone had a fantastic time enjoying our beautiful island in the sunshine, and we are overwhelmed by the support which will help us continue our vital services.

‘Thank you to all those who took part, everyone who sponsored a participant, and of course to our volunteers.’

The event took place on Sunday, September 4, and saw the walkers set off on a 12-mile route from Douglas to Peel, with some people joining for the smaller walk from St John’s.

The money raised will go towards the Manx Blind Welfare Society, which provides services under the name of Sight Matters, to provide support, equipment, and facilities required by those with sight issues to ‘live as independently as they choose’.

More About:

St John'sPeelDouglas
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0