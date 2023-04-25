A Douglas man is beginning a charity walk from Liverpool to Leeds today (Thursday) as he aims to raise money and awareness for the Encephalitis Society.
Joel Watterhouse, and his two cousins from Leeds, Stephen Waterhouse and Olivia Robinson, are walking along the ship canal between the two cities.
Explaining his motivation to tackle the 127-mile challenge, Mr Watterhouse said: ‘In 2018, we sadly lost the matriarch of our family, our Grandma Nell, to encephalitis.
‘Encephalitis is an infection of the brain caused by an infection or through the immune system attacking the brain in error – an illness none of our family knew much about and did not know the signs to look for.’
According to the Encephalitis Society, anyone at any age can get encephalitis.
There are up to 6,000 cases in the UK each year and potentially hundreds of thousands worldwide.
Infectious encephalitis usually begins with a ‘flu-like illness’ or headache.
Typically more serious symptoms follow hours to days, or sometimes weeks later.
The most serious finding is an alteration in the level of consciousness. This can range from mild confusion or drowsiness, to loss of consciousness and coma.
Other symptoms include a high temperature, seizures (fits), aversion to bright lights, inability to speak or control movement, sensory changes, neck stiffness or uncharacteristic behaviour.
Autoimmune encephalitis often has a longer onset. Symptoms will vary depending on the type of encephalitis related antibody but may include: confusion, altered personality or behaviour, psychosis, movement disorders, seizures, hallucinations, memory loss, or sleep disturbances.
Mr Watterson said: ‘It is important that investigations are carried out as soon as possible as prompt diagnosis reduces mortality and improves the outcomes, our hope is that increasing awareness of the condition will mean that other families do not have to go through what we did.
‘The Encephalitis Society was a huge support following our grandma’s diagnosis, they do incredible work to support patients and their families with encephalitis and, where possible, to support them through recovery back to a full and healthy life. Vitally, the charity work to raise awareness of encephalitis, the symptoms to look for, and fund important research into the causes, the infection, and treatments.’
The trio began their challenge at Albert Dock in Liverpool this morning and we will walk approximately 32 miles a day for four days. A total of 127 miles passing through Wigan, Chorley, Blackburn, Skipton and finally ending in Leeds city centre. It is effectively like walking to Peel on the Parish walk, every day for four consecutive days.
The Watterson added: ‘My two cousins who are based in Leeds have been able to train on the actual canal whereas I have had to train by walking from Douglas to Peel and back on the heritage way, as well as walks around Douglas and Onchan.
‘We are hoping to raise awareness and money for the charity, with our goal to raise more than £3,000.
‘We are currently a little over half way towards our target and donations can be made to the Waterhouse Robinson Family is fundraising for The Encephalitis Society justgiving.com page.
events
‘It is my third in a series of events to raise money for the society. It started with a simple dry January three years ago which raised over £500 and a 300-mile swim, walk and cycle event last year which raised over £1,750.
‘Our wider family are keen on supporting the challenge with my father Mark Waterhouse sponsoring the shirts of Castletown Rugby Club to include the charity logo.’