As clocks in the Isle of Man prepare to go forward by one hour this Sunday (March 30), the Alzheimer’s Society is urging people to be mindful of how the change may affect those living with dementia.
Angelo Makri, Senior Knowledge Officer for Wellbeing at Alzheimer’s Society, said: 'For a person living with dementia, it can disrupt their body clock, leading to confusion and anxiety.'
‘People with dementia may feel overtired or become distressed when the day feels out of sync, and this can have a knock-on effect on their mood, thinking and overall wellbeing.
‘Carers and loved ones are also likely to be impacted by these changes in routine.’
The charity is now encouraging families to make small adjustments to ease the transition.
One suggestion is to have an earlier evening meal and bedtime on Saturday, so that the person with dementia wakes at their usual time on Sunday and experiences only a brief disruption to their routine.
Keeping daily activities consistent - such as going for a walk after breakfast - can also help anchor their sense of time, the charity says.
Spending time outdoors or keeping active during the day may also make it easier to settle at night, and blackout curtains can help reduce the effect of lighter evenings.
The charity also recommends using a number of visual aids, such as day and night clocks, to support understanding of time.
locks in the UK and Isle of Man go forward at 1am on Sunday, March 30.