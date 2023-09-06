The organisers of the Sight Matters ‘Coast 2 Coast’ charity walk have said that the event was ‘a huge success’.
The annual walk, with this year’s event being its sixth, raises funds for the Sight Matters charity as well as raising awareness of the services they offer to those with any kind of visual impairment in the Isle of Man.
An exact figure of the amount raised from the event is yet to be determined, with the final amount still being totalled.
A spokesperson from Sight Matters said: ‘The 2023 walk continued with the “green push” first initiated last year, with Recycle Collect Ltd returning to provide recycling services on the day, as well as Sight Matters discouraging the use of single-use plastic bottles by providing water from water coolers.
‘Additionally, this year saw the introduction of a digital certificate to reduce paper waste, with walkers instead getting a Sight Matters’ badge to mark their achievement.’
Cathryn Bradley, the charity’s chief executive officer, said: ‘We’re delighted that this year’s Coast 2 Coast was such a success.
‘We were incredibly lucky with the weather, and it was great to see so many people from so many different walks of life taking part.
‘Whether it was His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor and his dog Midge speeding through, the families and friends who walked together or the great group of young people in fancy dress who took part, it really is a truly inclusive event which showcases the community of the island at its very best.’