Charity the One World Centre (Isle of Man) is hosting a free talk exploring the topics and role of human rights later this month.
The talk will take place at the Manx Museum on March 21 at 7pm. It will feature three short presentations on various aspects of human rights followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A.
Speakers will include:
l Ken Corlett: a former detective with extensive experience in the investigation of serious breaches of international humanitarian law.
Ken was seconded to the United Nations firstly as a war crimes investigator in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He later investigated political killings in Lebanon and was the Chief Investigator for UNRWA, the agency responsible for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.
l Dawn Kinnish: now a Member of Legislative Council, as the Isle of Man Government Equality Adviser from 2018-2021, Dawn completed a project for the Cabinet Office to implement the 2017 Equality Act.
l Andrew Langan-Newton: a consultant litigation advocate at Keystone Law.
Andrew has a particular interest in environmental and climate change litigation.
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was a landmark document which aimed to secure the rights of all human beings after the horrors of the Second World War.
‘In an age where we are seeing increasing conflict, unrest and, in some cases, the removal of hard-won rights, we aim to reflect on the relevance of the Universal Declaration in the modern world and what needs to be done to ensure those rights are defended to promote peace, justice and equality for everyone.’
Although the talk is free to attend, tickets should be booked either through Eventbrite at https://hr75.eventbrite.co.uk or by calling the One World Centre (Isle of Man) on 310191.