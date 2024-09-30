A beach cleaning charity has spoken out after bags full of cat litter were found dumped at one of its beach bins.
‘Beach Buddies’ has installed bins at over 50 beaches across the island.
The bins have been put in place by the charity so that beachgoers have specific receptacles to dispose of their unwanted seaside litter.
However, 13 large bags full of used cat litter have recently been dumped at the site of one of the bins in Smeale, Andreas, a move which has angered the charity.
A spokesperson from Beach Buddies says that it recently found 11 bags of the cat litter inside the bin.
Volunteers took the bags out and left them on a patch of grass in front of the receptacle, hoping that whoever was responsible for disposing of them would ‘get the message’.
However, the charity was left shocked to find that another two bags of cat litter had been added to the pile when volunteers next visited the site.
The spokesperson for Beach Buddies said: ‘The bags of cat litter waste were first spotted at the beginning of September and we deliberately took them out of our bin and left them alongside the bin, to send a message that it’s not the job of Beach Buddies to dispose of items such as used cat litter.
‘We hoped that this would make the person who dumped the cat litter in our bin realise that this is not what Beach Buddies does - we want people to use our bins to dispose of rubbish found on beaches. It’s definitely not for cat litter or domestic rubbish of any sort.
‘Now that more bags of cat litter waste have been placed in the same bin, we have got to draw a line under this to stop it from happening. Not just at Smeale, but in any of the 50 bins that we empty every week all around the island’s coastline.
‘We have left the 13 bags of cat litter outside our bin at Smeale. We expect them to be removed by the person who left them there as soon as possible.’
The charity added that there has been a pattern in recent months of large amounts of domestic rubbish also being dumped into the Beach Buddie’s bins.
The spokesperson added: ‘Again, this is not what our bins are for.
‘We are more than happy to remove rubbish collected from beaches, but it’s a growing trend that some people are filling our bins with domestic rubbish.
‘It makes our work much more difficult and time-consuming - it’s got to stop.’