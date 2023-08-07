A horse-riding charity has recently returned from a funded trip to North Wales.
Riding for the Disabled Association Isle of Man Group spent a long weekend riding holiday at Clwyd Special Riding Centre in North Wales.
Joan Waters, chair of Riding for the Disabled, said: ‘This was made possible by the generosity of The Scheinberg Trust, which has funded this and similar trips for a number of years.
‘It is a complete change from what the riders are used to on their rides at the Guilcagh Equestrian Centre in Andreas.
‘When away they are responsible for feeding, grooming, tacking up and tack cleaning, and mucking out.
‘A lot of hard work but the joy when they ride out on “their horse” on the tracks around the centre is just lovely to see.
She added: ‘Also, thank you to the Steam Packet Company for the generous discount they gave us on our travel costs.’