An island charity’s uniform exchange which offers ‘pre-loved’ school clothes has been a success according to organisers.
The Children Centre’s initiative tried to alleviate some of the financial burden of school expenses.
Launched last summer in response to the soaring costs of school uniforms, it provides new and second-hand school attire, free of charge, to families who may be struggling to make ends meet.
This summer, the campaign has assisted 93 children across the island, spanning both primary and high schools.
Last year, 150 uniform packs were given out to families.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘The campaign’s goal is clear: to give back to those families who are facing financial difficulties, ensuring that every child has access to a proper school uniform.’
Director of services at The Children’s Centre, Janet Bailey, said: ‘We started the uniform programme last year, and the reason behind that was because of the steep rise in the cost of living and because the fact that school uniforms are prohibitively expensive.
‘One of the things that we have also noticed is that buying things from charity shops has become much more expensive, so it was about being able to give a bit more back to those families who are struggling.’
‘We are also very much an organisation around reuse, repurpose, recycle.
‘We don’t want to be part of that throwaway culture, and some of the uniform that we have got is in pristine condition, some of that is brand new, so it is great to be able to give the uniforms a new home.’
The spokesperson added: ‘A special thanks goes out to Hannan Law who kindly donated funds to buy brand new items and specific purchases that were needed.
‘Other thanks goes out to Crossroads, Hospice and Capital International who worked with The Children’s Centre and swapped various items.
‘The feedback from the families just shows how well received the campaign was. One family said: “It’s absolutely amazing what you guys do for people. Massively appreciate it, your organization has saved us from an awful situation”.’
The Children’s Centre’s aim is to help children, young people and families who are facing difficult circumstances in the island.
The Centre will be next taking requests for the uniforms during half-term at the end of October.