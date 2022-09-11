Charles proclaimed Lord of Mann
King Charles has been proclaimed the Lord of Mann.
It happpened at a special ceremony at the home of the Lieutenant Governor, Government House, Onchan, at noon.
Flanked by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and President of Tynwald Laurence Skelly, Governor Sir John Lorimer read the proclamation.
Afterwards, the royal anthem (God Save the King) and the national anthem (O Land of Our Birth) were sung.
The proclamation:
‘Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady, Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is soley and rightly come to the prince Charles Philip Arthur George, we therefore - the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, the President of Tynwald and the Chief Minister of the Isle of Man Government do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart that the prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III by the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territories King, Lord of Mann, head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us, given at Government House, Onchan, Isle of Man, this 11th day of September in the year of Our Lord 2022.
‘God Save the King, Lord of Mann.’
A second proclamation ceremony will be held in St John’s at 11 am on Friday.
It will be made from Tynwald Hill, the ancient seat of the Kings and Lords of Mann.
Following this, a resolution of loyalty and condolence will be put before a sitting of Tynwald Court in the Royal Chapel.
This ceremony is based on the one held at St John’s in February 1952 to proclaim Queen Elizabeth II, and is similar in outline to the normal Tynwald Day ceremony. It will begin with a short act of worship in the Royal Chapel.
The actual proclamation will take place on Tynwald Hill and the sitting will conclude back in the Royal Chapel.
The public are welcome to witness the proceedings on the Hill.
Sound amplification will be put in place as far as possible in the time available. The event will be broadcast on Manx Radio and live-streamed online. There will be no grandstand seating.
Sir John has released the following statement: ‘I know that the Isle of Man shares with me its profound sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Lord of Mann.
