Charles proclaimed Lord of Mann

‘Whereas it has pleased almighty God to call to his mercy our late sovereign lady, Queen Elizabeth II of blessed and glorious memory, by whose decease the crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is soley and rightly come to the prince Charles Philip Arthur George, we therefore - the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man, the President of Tynwald and the Chief Minister of the Isle of Man Government do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart that the prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III by the grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of his other realms and territories King, Lord of Mann, head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith to whom we do acknowledge all faith and obedience with humble affection, beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years to reign over us, given at Government House, Onchan, Isle of Man, this 11th day of September in the year of Our Lord 2022.