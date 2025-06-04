Just under £2.3m will be spent over the next 14 months on the government’s efficiency programme.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan announced in October last year that a plan was being created to save at least £10m across government in this current financial year - and at least £50m of cashable savings over the next five years.
The programme aims to cover five key areas: digital transformation, improvements in contracts and procurement, release of assets, recruitment controls and redesign of services.
In a Tynwald question, Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper asked for a list of business cases which have been approved in connection with the efficiency programme.
In a written reply, Minister without Portfolio Tim Crookall said three business cases had been approved so far to a total value of £2,296,579, of which £41,964 had been spent to date.
He said: ‘These business cases represent short-term investments designed to unlock meaningful long-term benefits.’
Mr Crookall said £535,086 had been earmarked over 14 months to set up and run the programme, funding which he described as an ‘up-front ‘investment to bring the programme into full operation and ‘build the foundations to enable effective long-term delivery’.
A total of £1,732,243 had been allocated over 14 months to the delivery of 25 digital projects, which Mr Crookall said are collectively expected to generate up to £15m in benefits over five years.
Several of these projects are already in progress, he said, including the availability of online driving test applications, pre-paid prescription direct debits, and the digitisation of Income Support applications and claims.
The third approved business case covers the introduction of automated statutory checks on contracts.
Some £29,250 has been allocated over six months with the project expected to generate up to £600,000 in benefits over three years.