North Ward commissioner Elizabeth Shimmin, wrote on Facebook that Mr Kirk should ‘burn in hell’.
The post has since been deleted.
At this month’s board meeting, vice-chair of the commissioners Sandra Cottam-Shea said the matter was now under investigation.
In a statement, Isle of Man Constabulary said: ’We can confirm that a complaint about a Facebook post made by a Ramsey Town Commissioner was made and that having referred this to the Attorney General’s Chambers there will no further action taken by the police.
‘This matter has been passed back to the local authority for them to undertake their own enquiries.’
Miss Shimmin remains under investigation by Ramsey Town Commissioners.
The vice chair said in a short statement at the start of a board meeting this week: ‘This matter is now under investigation which takes precedence and prevents any further public discussion at this time.
‘For the information of the public I as chairman or we as a board have no mechanism to suspend or expel Miss Shimmin from this meeting in law and it is purely a matter for herself to reconcile.’
Ms Shimmin was elected to Ramsey Town Commissioners in this year’s local elections.
