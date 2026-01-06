Born and raised in the capital, Gladys received her early education at Murrays Road School before continuing her studies at Douglas High School.
After leaving school, she began her working life with a year-long position at Maley’s Chemist on Strand Street.
She later went on to develop her professional skills at Lucy Kelly’s Typing School, based at Douglas’ Town Hall.
This training led to her appointment as a wages clerk with Douglas Corporation where she worked for many years, with Gladys remaining in the role until her retirement in 1985, stepping down at the age of 60 after a long period of service.
It was also at the town hall that she met her future husband, Ernest.
The couple married in 1951 and Ernest later served as secretary of Noble’s Hospital in Douglas, a position he held until his own retirement before passing away in 2004.
Gladys’ niece, Jill Proudfoot, said: ‘Throughout her life, Gladys has been a cherished figure in her family, known for her warmth and care as an aunt to her eight nieces and nephews, as well as her extended family.
‘As she reaches this centenary milestone, Gladys is surrounded by love and well-wishes from her family and community.
‘The city of Douglas joins in celebrating Gladys Kneale’s incredible life, honouring her contributions and the enduring impact she has had on those around her.
‘Her story is a testament to resilience, dedication and the enduring bonds of family.’
