A 38-year-old who refused to leave Jaks and threw a punch at a member of security has been fined £265.
Duncan Bailey Buchanan claimed all he could remember was dancing, then being in handcuffs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to Jaks Bar on Loch Promenade on December 12, at 11.35pm.
They’d received a report of a male refusing to leave the premises, and when officers arrived, they saw Buchanan acting aggressively.
He was shouting and squaring up to one bouncer, then swung a punch, which resulted in him being restrained.
Buchanan, who lives at Rosemount in Douglas, was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
In October 2020, the defendant was sentenced to community service and a 12 month licensing ban, after he kicked a police officer twice while being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
Appearing in court on December 30, he pleaded guilty to the latest offence, of being drunk and disorderly.
His defence advocate Peter Taylor said Buchanan hadn’t been out for a long period before the offence, and had not been in a good financial situation.
However, on the night of the offence, he said a friend had invited him out for Christmas, and had bought him drinks.
Buchanan said he had more to drink than he was used to, and remembered dancing, then being outside in handcuffs.
‘He accepts what the police said happened,’ said Mr Taylor.
The advocate went on to say that the defendant had stopped going out drinking.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Buchanan: ‘I note you say you’re not a regular drinker, perhaps you ought not to be a drinker at all if it makes you behave like this.’
He’ll pay the fine, plus £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £100 per month.