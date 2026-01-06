Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident involving a group of three men in Douglas in the early hours of Sunday.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said the incident happened between about 2.30am and 4am on Sunday, January 4, and continued from Jaks and Sam Webbs to the Sefton Hotel and on towards Frank Matcham’s.
Officers said one suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with short hair. He was accompanied by a white man in his 30s, around 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall, with a short black beard and wearing a black baseball cap, and a third man around 5ft 5in tall wearing a plain charcoal grey hoodie.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact police headquarters on 631212, quoting reference 97/1064/26.
Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.