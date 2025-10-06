The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed that officers were called to the scene shortly after 6pm on October 6, where a person was found seriously injured. Armed officers detained a man nearby in connection with the incident, and an investigation has been launched.
Superintendent John Phillips said: ‘Earlier this evening, Monday 6th October 2025, police responded promptly to a serious incident in the Port Cornaa area, in the north of the Island. An investigation has been launched by the Isle of Man Constabulary after a person was seriously injured. Armed officers detained a person nearby in connection with the incident.’
He added that there will be a police presence in the area for some time while officers carry out their enquiries and urged the public to avoid the area.
‘We would like to reassure the public that there is no ongoing risk or threat to the community,’ Superintendent Phillips said. ‘We would also like to thank the public for their vigilance and cooperation. We would respectfully ask members of the community to refrain from speculating about this matter while the investigation remains ongoing.’
The incident follows an earlier police operation to locate missing teenager Taylor Murphy, who was found by officers on Monday afternoon after a widespread search in the north of the island.
