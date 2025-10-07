A community information meeting is being held this evening (Tuesday) by the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team for residents and those affected by the serious incident at Port Cornaa earlier this week.
The meeting will take place at Dhoon Church Hall in Glen Mona from 7pm to 8pm, with tea and coffee provided.
Police say the event is intended to offer reassurance and support to local people in the wake of recent events.
A police spokesperson said: ‘A Community Information Evening with the police will be held tonight at Dhoon Church Hall in Glen Mona from 7-8pm.
‘The purpose of this meeting is to give all residents and those affected by the incident outlined below, some reassurance and support. Everyone is welcome to attend.’
Cornaa beach remains cordoned off today as police inquiries continue into a serious assault which took place there on Monday afternoon.
Armed officers were called to the scene shortly before 4pm, where a local man was found with serious injuries.
He was treated by police officers with advanced first aid training before being transferred to hospital in the UK.
Around the same time, a second incident occurred nearby in which another man was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen.
The Constabulary has confirmed there will continue to be a significant police presence in the Maughold area as investigations continue.
Officers have reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat to the community.