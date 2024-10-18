Douglas North MHK David Ashford has made a return to the health department three years after leaving his ministerial role.
The politician has rejoined the Department of Health and Social Care as a political member, alongside Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas.
Mr Ashford was hailed a hero for the part he played as Health Minister during the Covid pandemic. He left the post to become Treasury Minister but had to resign after a tribunal ruled the island's medical director during the pandemic Dr Rosalind Ranson had been unfairly sacked for being a whistleblower.
Mr Thomas has been a minister for police and reform for four years and then Infrastructure Minister from 2022-23.
The Chief Minister, who has taken on the Health Minister role for now, says he held productive talks with officials at the Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care on Friday.
He said: ‘It is important that we work together to reset the relationship between Manx Care, the Department of Health and Social Care, and Tynwald. We must all work together to find solutions to ensure our Island has health and social care services that are fit for purpose and provide value for money.
‘I am also pleased to announce that David Ashford MHK and Chris Thomas MHK have agreed to join the DHSC as political members for the foreseeable future.
‘They will work alongside myself as Minister and Tanya August-Hanson MLC who is an existing political member in the Department.
‘All three political members have a wealth of experience, and I look forward to working with them to make rapid progress in reviewing the Manx Care mandate, alongside the associated budget requirements.”
‘I will be having further conversations with political colleagues on the opportunity to review the Manx Care mandate and the role of the DHSC.’
Mr Hooper left his role saying it was ‘the only card I have left to play’.
The decision comes after the Treasury insisted Manx Care would have to make savings amid a forecast £16.8m overspend this year.
Despite having made £12m savings in efficiency measures and non-clinical cuts, Manx Care still has to save a further £6m-8m which led to the controversial decision to reduce elective surgery to save £220,000.
But speaking to Media IoM the day after his resignation, Mr Hooper said the cuts will be a lot worse if the Treasury and Chief Minister insist on Manx Care keeping to its budget.
He said wards would probably have to close and patients’ ‘lives would be put at risk’. He also claimed the Chief Minister was trying to ‘privatise the NHS’.
But Mr Cannan denied the accusations and said talk of privatising the NHS was ‘a fabrication’. He hit back saying Mr Hooper knew back in April Manx Care’s finances were out of control and was trying to lay the blame for his own failings on the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers.
Last week, the Manx Care board outlined £5m of additional cost saving measures as they battle to shore up a £16.8m overspend.
Measures to be taken include putting off non-urgent off-island procedures until the next financial year, a pause on all non-essential recruitment. keeping Ramsey’s Minor Injuries Unit closed at weekends, and changing out-of-hours on-call arrangements in adult social work.