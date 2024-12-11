The Chief Ministers of the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey met last week with the UK Prime Minster Sir Keir Starmer to discuss the relationships between the islands and the UK.
Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, Alfred Cannan, Chief Minister of Guernsey, Deputy Lyndon Trott, and Chief Minister of Jersey, Deputy Lyndon Farnham, met with Starmer while attending the British Irish Council Summit in Edinburgh.
This was the first formal meeting the islands have had with the Prime Minister since he was elected in July.
Topics discussed included the constitutional relationship between the islands and the UK, the economic value of the Crown Dependencies to the UK, international trade and relations with the EU and energy including offshore wind.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘The meeting with the Prime Minister enabled a timely discussion on energy matters, in particular offshore wind and clean energy initiatives.
‘I was pleased to discuss with the Prime Minister the work that is being progressed in the Isle of Man and the other Crown Dependencies, and to provide our support for the UK Government’s clean energy initiatives.
‘I look forward to continuing discussion on these issues with the Prime Minister and his team as we develop our own green energy.’
Chief Minister of Guernsey, Deputy Lyndon Trott, added: ‘It was a pleasure to meet with the Prime Minister today to discuss a range of issues that are of importance to us all.
‘It provided an excellent opportunity to explain the significant contribution Guernsey, and the other Crown Dependencies, make to the UK economy as international finance centres.
‘We all welcome the commitment in the Labour Government’s manifesto to defending the sovereignty and right to self-determination of the Crown Dependencies, and I look forward to continuing to work with the Prime Minister and the UK to further strengthen our relationship.’