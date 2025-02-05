The Isle of Man’s Chief Minister and Treasury Minister were in London last week representing the island.
The duo held meetings to promote the Isle of Man’s interests and held discussion with MPs from the North West of England among others.
The visit formed part of the Chief Minister’s strategy to broaden engagement across Whitehall and Westminster, supporting the island’s interests in the North West, and in the city of London.
The Chief Minister explained: ‘It is important that we get to know some of the new intake of MPs, especially amongst our neighbours in the North West.
‘We have a strong message to convey, in that we can work with their region, in support of the UK’s overall aims.
‘We have been successful in delivering a positive message about the island’s contributions and collaborations with others and how our future joint success can be achieved.’
As part of their programme, the Chief Minister and Treasury Minister also met with the Lord Mayor of London, Alistair King, at Mansion House.
As the elected head of the City of London Corporation, Alderman Alastair King DL also currently serves as a global ambassador for the UK financial and professional services industry after being appointed to the one-year term back in November.
The Chief Minister added: ‘The Isle of Man offers an excellent range of financial services across a number of different sectors.
‘Much of the investment that the Isle of Man attracts from around the world is invested in the City of London.’
The treasury minister said: ‘I was very glad to attend the Mansion House dinner last year, and we are looking to solidify our relationship with the Lord Mayor, and especially to develop the message of our value and contribution to the City of London and wider economy of the British Isles.’