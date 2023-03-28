The Chief Minister has apologised following prolonged flight disruption at the airport due to works being carried out on the island's landing system.
Alfred Cannan was responding to a question put to him in the House of Keys this morning about issues that caused delays and cancellations, specifically between March 10 and 13.
Recent weather has disrupted work to update the airport's instrument landing systems.
Mr Moorhouse asked why work was done in March, to which Mr Cannan explained works were originally scheduled for November 2022 but there were strong winds.
Mr Cannan added: 'March was the next best option when considering all the variables.'
He apologised, stating he was sorry that passengers had experienced delays and cancellations.